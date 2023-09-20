ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 863 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 36.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $209.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.29 and its 200 day moving average is $240.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

