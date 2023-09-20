ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in FOX by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.