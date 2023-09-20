ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 140,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 182,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

DGX opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

