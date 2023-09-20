ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,391,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $209.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $276.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CL King assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.