ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,777 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 23.78% of ContextLogic worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,291,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after buying an additional 2,520,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 209,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,961,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 494,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,332 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $102.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.21. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.04% and a negative net margin of 97.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WISH

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.