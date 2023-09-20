ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,602,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,777 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 23.78% of ContextLogic worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 9,401,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 538.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,827,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,305,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

ContextLogic stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $102.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.21. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.04% and a negative net margin of 97.34%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -13.74 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

