ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $52,350,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after buying an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

