ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,057,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

