ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,639 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

