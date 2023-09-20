ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,165 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,426,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.60 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

