ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $57.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

