ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

