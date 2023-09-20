ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 14,741 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Trimble by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

