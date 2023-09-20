ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of TTEC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 206.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $54.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.26 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

