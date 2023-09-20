ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

