ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

