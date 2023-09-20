ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,165 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after buying an additional 6,471,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,161,000 after buying an additional 331,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.