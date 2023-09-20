ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

