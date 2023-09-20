ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,095 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Argus cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

