ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,095 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Boston Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BXP opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

