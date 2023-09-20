ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 28,146 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in EQT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 466.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

