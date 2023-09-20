ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,639 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE KEY opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.