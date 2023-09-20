PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Bank of America

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

