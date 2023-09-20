Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

