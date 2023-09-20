Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Saia by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Saia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $393.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.31 and a twelve month high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.25.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

