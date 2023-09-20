Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

