Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stake Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

