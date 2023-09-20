Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,258 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

