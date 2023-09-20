Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rises By 8.3%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 284,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

ICF International Trading Down 0.8 %

ICFI opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. ICF International has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. ICF International’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,690. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

