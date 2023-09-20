Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Decreases By 9.1%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
IF Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
IF Bancorp stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.54. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
