SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SOFI opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

