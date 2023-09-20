Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $38.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Melius cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

