State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 7,044 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 380,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.89 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

