State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $638.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 38.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

