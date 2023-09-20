State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 401.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,495 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

