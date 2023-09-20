State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 14,501 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 181.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

