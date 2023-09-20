State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 21,019 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 160.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRGS

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.