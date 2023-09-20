State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 23,580 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 37,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,355,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,688,454.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 474,122 shares of company stock worth $7,058,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

