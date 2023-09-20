State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 28,720 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,778 shares of company stock worth $710,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

