State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 442 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,022,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,377,000 after buying an additional 71,545 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $139.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.25. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.