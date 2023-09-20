State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 525 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in International Seaways by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE INSW opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,704.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,785 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.