State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 625 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 522.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.9 %

MUSA opened at $337.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $342.77.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.