State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MLI opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

