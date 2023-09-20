State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,949,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $3,146,439. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $420.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.76. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.35 and a 52 week high of $425.24.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

