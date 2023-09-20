State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.64.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $374.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

