State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

