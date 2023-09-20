State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.8 %

SMG opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.