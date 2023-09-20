State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,214 shares of company stock valued at $786,781 over the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

