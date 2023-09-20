State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 41.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188,810 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after buying an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $327,458.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $327,458.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,122 shares of company stock worth $1,131,591. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.