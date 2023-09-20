State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $1,730,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 1,060.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $427,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

DHT Stock Up 0.6 %

DHT stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.